Colchester, VT – The Colchester girl’s high school soccer team came into their game on Tuesday afternoon, with a perfect (4-0) record. The visiting Saint Johnsbury Hilltoppers had yet to win a game, coming in at (0-2-2).

But for 40 minutes of soccer they were considered equals playing to a 0-0 tie.

In the 2nd half, Colchester would find the back of the net 7 times, led by Ava Moore’s hat trick.

