Lamb leads UVM hoops to home opener win

UVM men’s basketball suited up in special military-themed jerseys for Military Appreciation Night and the home opener at Patrick Gym Wednesday night.

The Cats squared off with former conference foe Boston University.

Vermont jumped out to an early 5-3 lead when Anthony Lamb went up to defend a dunk from Max Mahoney, only to be hit in the face with Mahoney’s elbow.

Lamb had a visible, bloody gash just below his right eye. He went to the bench, but quickly returned and proceeded to put up a 15-point, 16-rebound double-double.

The senior forward received stitches after the game, but his monster performance helped the Cats to a 62-47 win over the Terriers.