Lamb named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

One more accolade to add to the long list for Lamb

UVM men’s hoops senior forward Anthony Lamb has been named to another award watch list.

The Oscar Robertson Trophy is awarded to the best college basketball player of the year. The award will be announced in April 2020.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association made the announcement of the watch list on Thursday afternoon.

Lamb leads the Catamounts in scoring with an average of 16.8 points per game.

UVM (6-4) returns to Patrick Gym to begin a five-game homestand against Towson on Saturday, Dec. 7 tip off is set for 7 p.m.