Burlington, VT – The 2023 Vermont Decathlon High School Championships were held at Holland L. Smith track on Monday and Tuesday.

The 2nd day of the event saw over 100 athletes take part in up to 8 different combined events.

The boy’s would see South Burlington’s, Vaughn Larkin win the spot as the top high school athlete, and the girl’s would crown Essex Hornet, Genevive Brzoza pull out the 9 point win.

The event also hosted a number of 2023 track and field state chamions.

Highlights from day 2, and hear from the champions, in the video above.