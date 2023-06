Burlington, VT – Vaughn Larkin of South Burlington high school won the 2023 Vermont Decathlon Championship, and did it just days after competing in the NIKE Championships in Oregon.

6 days after starting his day out west, he would return home to win his home state’s championships.

The decathlon event has become Larkin’s favorite event, and looks to continue competing when he attends UVM this fall.

The full story in the video above.