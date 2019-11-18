Larkins leads UVM hoops in home opener victory

The UVM women’s basketball team hosted Bryant for its 2019-20 home opener on Sunday.

The Catamounts opened up scoring and finished the first half with a 37-35 lead over the Bulldogs.

Junior captain Josie Larkins led the cats with a career-high 29 points in Sunday’s defeat. Followed by Rose Caverly who notched 14 points.

Larkins also matched the program record for three-pointers in a single game with eight total.

Vermont ultimately took down Bryant 71-66 and improve to 1-3 overall.

Vermont hosts Navy on Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m.

