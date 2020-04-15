Lekkas named Joe Tomasello Unsung Hero Award Recipient

The New England Hockey Writers Association announced on Wednesday morning that Stefanos Lekkas was named one of three winners of the Joe Tomasello Unsung Hero Award.

University of Maine’s Jillian Flynn and Yale senior Laura Anderson were also honored with the Joe Tomasello award.

“Stef was both a hero and unsung hero during his time at UVM. He received accolades at one point when the team was successful yet was a quiet, unsung hero the past two years,” said head coach Kevin Sneddon

The full release from UVM Athletics can be found here.