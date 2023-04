Plattsburgh, NY – Former Saranac Track & Field standouts are leaving their marks with the Plattsburgh State Program.

Brexton Montville and Janyll Barber, each set school records on April 1st. Brexton in the 100 meter dash, and Janyll in the 100 meter hurdles.

They were some of the top athletes while competing in section 7 athletics, and have only continued to grow and improve in college.

Their full story, in the video above.