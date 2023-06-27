Plattsburgh, NY – On Sunday, three local colleges to the area made an impact on Lake Champlain, for the College Fishing Tournament.

College teams from across the country made their way to one of the top lakes in the country, only to see the University of Vermont and Plattsburgh State University each crack the top 5 overall.

UVM’s, Joe Buonanno and Hunter Whitman were surprised when they found out they had enough to make it to 2nd overall. Just two spots behind them was Plattsburgh State’s, Cody Peryea, and Ted Wager.

Paul Smith’s College finished inside the top 60 out of 63 total schools.

Hear from some of the top local college teams, in the video above.