Local product Owen Kellington invited to MLB Draft Combine

Vermont native Owen Kellington’s professional dreams get a little more real this weekend.

The recent U-32 grad and UConn pitching commit has been invited to participate in the MLB Draft Combine in North Carolina this weekend. He is one of 167 draft hopefuls that will be showcasing their skills in strength and conditioning assessments, on-field workouts and exhibition games (full schedule here).

This year’s combine is the first of its kind for high school and college players, and features prospects eligible for the 2021 and 2022 MLB Drafts.

This year’s MLB Draft is scheduled to begin on July 11 and will be 20 rounds, which is half as many as usual. The shortened length is still much greater than only five rounds in 2020, and the expanded field will help Kellington’s chances of hearing his name called.

MLB Network will air special coverage of the Draft Combine on Friday, June 25 from 1-5 p.m.