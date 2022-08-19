WESTMINSTER, VT – Last November, Bellows Falls Union High School captured the Division II football championship defeating Mount Anthony 57-35.

The Terriers are eager for a repeat; but in talking to head coach Bob Lockerby, one quickly finds out, his priorities for the team aren’t just about the wins.

“Our expectation from day one to the end of the season is to make everybody a better athlete and more importantly than that a better person. We want them to learn to take responsibility for themselves,” the longtime head coach Lockerby said. “[Of course] we want to win games. Like you tell the kids every year, there’s only gonna be one team happy at the end of the year. You want to be that team. But also, there’s only a few teams that play in November. If you’re playing football in November, you know you had a great season.”

It won’t be easy, but the team feels they have a shot at doing that. “I think we have the guys that are willing to put in the work to make it that far,” said senior Jake Moore. “But everyone starts 0-0 in the beginning of the season, everyone’s got an equal opportunity.”

Rostering a senior class of twelve, this team is loaded with experience and leadership; something they learned from last years seniors. “This group is just taking off right where they left off,” said Lockerby. “The leadership from the seniors I have right now for this first week has been incredible. I kind of expected that, but it’s great to be able to say that that’s what’s happening.”

The team’s maturity is an obvious factor in creating their success. “It’s good to be humble [and] not boast,” said senior Caden Haskell. “If you grow your ego, then you tend to lose some maturity on yourself and your team… I think we all have to keep a level head and play hard.”

For this season, the teams’ on field strengths have shifted. “A year ago, we were a seasoned backfield with a young line. In 2022, we’re a seasoned line with a young backfield,” said the Head Coach. “We’re going to see what happens but it’s all starting to come together.”

Regardless of how this season ends, the Bellows Falls football boys will cherish the experiences they’ve had with this program. “It’s just fun to play with your best friends, play with your team and try to win games,” said Moore.

“It’s the memories,” Haskell agreed. “I know that eventually I will move on from this sport and that’s probably going to be the saddest day of my life because I love this sport. These high school memories are really what makes it.”