Former University of Vermont star Ben Shungu has decided to take his talents to Europe he announced via Instagram on Friday.

The deal is for one-year with Riesen Ludwigsburg of the Basketball Bundesliga, which is the top pro level for basketball in Germany.

During his Instagram announcement, Shungu expressed his excitement about joining the team. “I’m ready for the level of competition I’ll get to see day in and day out,” he said in the message. “I have high expectations for both myself and this team.”

The Vermont native and Rice Memorial alum played a key role in UVM’s conference championship-winning team this past season winning the America East Championship’s Most Outstanding Player. He also garnered multiple additional honors during this school year.

Shungu averaged 16.2 points per game this season, ranking him in the top 150 of division one basketball players around the country. He also is a member of UVM’s 1,000 point club.