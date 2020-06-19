Burr & Burton’s Grace Pinkus named VT Gatorade Player of the Year

Burr & Burton’s Grace Pinkus is the second player from the academy to win the award. The Gatorade Player of the Year award is based on athletic excellence, academics, and character demonstrated.

The 5-foot-7 senior played both forward and midfield. Pinkus notched 23 goals and nine assists in her final season at BBA.

Pinkus finished her career with the Bulldogs with 65 goals to become the all-time leading scorer. She’s committed to play soccer at the University of Massachusetts next fall. Pinkus maintained a 4.71 GPA in the classroom.

You can see the full release from Gatorade here.