The seventh-seeded Lakers surged past Brattleboro in Tuesday night’s D1 playdown.

Colchester struggled shooter for the better part of the first three quarters, but junior Ryleigh Garrow and sophomore Nicole Norton led CHS to a 40-33 win over the tenth-ranked Colonels.

The duo helped CHS to a 25-25 tie at the end of the third quarter, and the Lakers outscored Brattleboro 15-8 in the final frame. Garrow finished the game with 15 points, and Norton followed behind with 12.

The Lakers will move on to the quarterfinals to take on No. 2 CVU on Thursday, Feb, 24 at 7 p.m.

No. 9 Burlington took down ninth-seeded South Burlington in Tuesday’s other D1 playdown matchup. The Seahorses are set to face top-ranked Rice Memorial on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

The D1 playdowns conclude on Wednesday, Feb. 23 when No. 6 Rutland hosts No. 11 BFA-St. Albans at 7 p.m.