CVU boys’ lacrosse improves to 11-0 with win over Essex

The Champlain Valley Union boys’ lacrosse team faced fellow div. I squad Essex on Wednesday afternoon. Entering the contest, the reigning champions CVU were a perfect 10-0. The Essex Hornets were on a hot four-game win streak.

The Redhawks opened up an early 3-0 lead over the Hornets. At the end of the first quarter, CVU held a 3-2 advantage over EHS. By halftime, both teams tied things up at 5-5. CVU ultimately defeated Essex 10-8. With the win, the Redhawks improve to 11-0. Meanwhile, the Hornets fall to 6-4 overall.

Champlain Valley returns to action on Friday, May 21 hosting South Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Essex is scheduled to face BFA St. Albans on Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

Watch the video above to catch up on early highlights from Wednesday’s game.

