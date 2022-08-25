ESSEX JUNCTION – The Essex Hornets boys soccer team has been one of the state’s most dominant teams over the last couple years. While the Hornets have been in back-to-back championships and won it all in 2022. This season might produce a different outcome.

“I think this year’s definitely a younger team,” said junior center back, Rowan Jensen. “It’s not exactly a building year. But we’re definitely looking forward to how we can create the chemistry on the team and get back to doing the best that we can I guess.”

After graduating a large class, the 2022 Hornets create a unique challenge for head coach Jake Orr. “It’s really exciting because you’re bringing new kids in, watching a different group of kids come together and grow,” he said. “It’s also a little bit challenging because when you have seniors there’s certain things that they understand and they’ve been doing for years that you as a coach don’t have to worry about as much. So it very much feels like we’re a little bit starting from scratch and trying to build it up which is fun and exciting.”

According to the team, it sounds like this is a pretty good group to build with. “I think a lot of these boys are really hard workers,” said junior midfielder Matteo Paganini. “So even where we lack experience we’ve got hard workers and fresh guys.”

“We’re only a few days in, tryouts were great,” said head coach Orr. “We had a lot of kids out here playing, a lot of kids who really wanted to make the team. Even the guys who have played on the team in the past really put in a lot of work and came in focused, came in with fitness.”

Given their youth, this team is being realistic about naming specific expectations for the season just yet. “I’m hoping we’re gonna be playing our best by the time we get to mid-October,” said the Head Coach in his eighth season. “We’re just gonna have to see and ya know, focus on using the first half of the season to really get better and improve and get some of these new guys experience on the field. And then usually in the second half of the season we start trying to dial things in, figure out exactly who we are so that when the playoffs come around we’re ready to compete.”

This season, the Hornets are expecting to have to battle. “There’s going to be a lot of tight games and if we can finish those, that would be awesome,” said Jensen.

But head coach Orr is optimistic about what he’s seen from his boys so far. “Seeing some of the guys who were on our team last year, but maybe in more supporting roles or maybe not receiving as much playing time,” he said. “Seeing them step into some of the roles that we vacated by the outgoing seniors, that’s exciting for me, because some of these guys are looking really good so far and looking like they’re ready to step in.”