Elle Purrier St. Pierre is not only an Olympian and a record holder, the Vermont Native announced this week via social media that she is going to become a mom.

The expected due date is in March.

In her first Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, St. Pierre finished tenth in the 1,500 meter final. Earlier this year at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, Washington, she finished first in the 3,000 meters and third in the 1,500 meters.