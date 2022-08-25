ESSEX JUNCTION – Last season in Division I football, it was Essex high school that took home the championship. This season, the Hornets are back with a new Head Coach and the chance to go back and do it all again.

“A lot of confidence, but also a lot of defensiveness because they’re trying to come after us and we got to defend our title,” said senior Caleb Hill, on the feeling of coming off a championship season.

Although last season brought success, this season’s head coach Ethan Curtis expects his team to find their own identity. “Last year’s story was a championship story. A lot of these guys were a part of that, they know what it takes,” said Curtis. “But now it’s their year to determine what their story is gonna be. So I think they’re excited to write their own story to see where they’re at. I’m excited for them because I know they have what it takes and hopefully we do really well this year.”

Curtis is no stranger to helping a team to a championship, besides being on the coaching staff last year, the Essex alum was a member of the 2009 group that won the state championship in an undefeated season.

Fast forward to now, he’s the one in charge. “It just kind of feels surreal to be honest to be the head coach now and to be able to progress our team further,” he said.

After losing 12 members of last years team to graduation, there is more youth with this iteration of the Hornets, but the majority of the team still knows what it feels like to win. “I mean we have a lot of young guys that are gonna have to fill into some roles,” said senior Tanner Robbins. “But everyone was a part of this team last year, besides the freshmen, so every kid saw what it takes and what a championship team looks like so we’re just trying to implement that into this season.”

What does the team say is the focus of the year? “Defense is amazing and the line is just impeccable right now,” said Hill, a center and defensive end. “I feel like it’s gonna be really good this year.”

In true lineman mentality, Hill is most excited for, “sacking the quarterback,” he said.

This team may not be looked at as the biggest DI threat to start the season, but they hope other teams are expecting a hard battle. “Hopefully when teams see that Essex is on their schedule, they have to circle that as well and say ‘okay, here’s a tough team coming in,'” said coach Curtis. “I think we have what it takes and I think that some people might not believe that but I would say just wait and see.”