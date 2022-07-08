MONTREAL- The NHL Draft was hosted at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday and Friday.

The Canadians selecting Juraj Slafkovsky with the number one overall pick and Filip Mesar later in the first round. Slafkovsky is expected to slot alongside Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki once he eventually joins the team. The left wing is known for his speed which he displayed at the Beijing Olympics.

The Boston Bruins took Matthew Poitras with their first pick in the draft, that came in the second round. A Canada native, Poitras scored 21 goals and 28 assists for the Guelph Storm of the OHL this past season.

Locally, a former University of Vermont player was also taken. Joel Maatta was picked by the Edmonton Oilers with the fourth to last pick of the entire draft. During the 2021-2022 season, Maatta scored three goals and added three assists for the Catamounts.