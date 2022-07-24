NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The Vermont Green are creating quite a story down in Virginia right now.

“All I can say is don’t count the Vermont boys out. We came here underdogs in everybody’s eyes,” said goalkeeper Nate Silveira following the team’s round one victory over Lionsbridge on Friday. “We still won that game baby.”

“We have that confidence that we can go out and play against anybody and I think it showed in our first game,” said Silveira

Now, one of just 16 team’s left in the USL2 playoffs, Vermont is up against another tough test, the Long Island Rough Riders, who come in will 11 wins, 2 losses and 1 tie on the season.

“The Rough Riders have been here before,” said head coach Adam Pfeifer. “They’re a club that’s been around for a long time [and] they’ve been in this league for a long time. So they’re a top team and it’s going to be another really difficult game. But there’s no reason we can’t go out and win.”

In their first season, the Green may be playing with house money, but now with that first playoff win under their belt, the feeling is a little different. “We didn’t come this far just to come this far. We’ve definitely turned some heads and shown people what we’re made of,” said Silveira.

With the Virginia field being grass instead of turf with some unusual dimensions, the Green are now a little more comfortable playing on this foreign surface. “We got to see the bounces and how the ball plays on the field,” said Silveira.

Friday’s game-winning goal scorer, Sam McCann, agreed. “On the right hand side in the first half there’s a slope so you kind of got to angle your passes a little differently or your passes will roll out of bounds.”

Since their unlikely victory, it’s all been about preparing for Sunday’s match in a very steamy climate. “Today everybody took ice baths. Hydration is probably the biggest thing down here. I think the temperature when I last checked felt like 108,” said McCann.

Coach Pfeifer is ready to see what his boys in green can bring to the pitch. “I’ve got great confidence in the mentality of the group,” he said. “I’ve seen us conceded fewer and fewer goals as the season’s gone on. That’s very reassuring for me that I feel like I know what kind of focus and intensity we’re going to get.”