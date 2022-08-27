SOUTH BURLINGTON – For five years in a row, the Rice Memorial girls soccer team has played in the Division II championship game and two seasons out of the last three, the team has come out on top.

“Right up to that last championship game we were really just resilient and we wanted it,” said senior midfielder, Tela Haskell. “We wanted that win so bad. Especially after previous losses in other years.”

For head coach Aubrey Ouellet, the continuous success began the season she was hired. Now she enters her sixth year ready to keep it going. “We’ve been to the championship the last five years and so the expectation is that we do that again,” said Ouellet. “The steps that we take to get there are really important in terms of team bonding [and] building the chemistry.”

After graduating eight players, the Green Knights are definitely younger, but still return 11 members who know what it’s like to make it to the championship and win “It’s giving our team a lot of confidence because we know that we can do it and we can do it again,” said junior center back, Isabel Bloom. “Like we went to the championship the year before and didn’t get the result we wanted but we went back the next year and worked even harder.”

The new players that have joined the squad, have a benefit as well. “They bring so much and it’s so exciting to get to know everybody,” said Haskell. “Our team bonding has become so strong this year.”

While this team proves they can score each season, it’s on the other side of the ball the Green Knights expect to excel this season. “We have a really strong back line this year, all returners and I think that’s something we’re going to build off of going forward,” said Haskell.

If there’s one word that best describes this team it’s family and the team seems to be dedicated to making that the most important aspect of the 2022 season. “There’s more than just the soccer piece, I think that we’re always there for each other,” said Bloom. “We can go to each other on the field or off the field and we’ll always be there.”

Becoming that family means, “working together and supporting each other and encouraging each other,” said head coach Ouellet. “And if we can do that we can really weather any storm that comes our way throughout the season.”