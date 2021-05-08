High school boys’ lacrosse highlights (May. 8)

Boys' lacrosse action from Saturday afternoon

In high school boys’ lacrosse on Saturday afternoon, the Essex Hornets hosted fellow div. I foe Burlington. The Hornets opened up a 9-0 lead over the Seahorses. EHS defeated Burlington 21-2.

Essex continues its season hosting South Burlington on Monday night at 7 p.m. The Seahorses host BFA St. Albans on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Over in Jericho, the MMU Cougars faced the South Burlington Wolves. MMU struck first with a 1-0 lead over the Wolves. Ultimately, South Burlington won the close battle 11-9 over the Cougars.

MMU returns to action hosting Rice Memorial on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Wolves are facing Essex on the road on Monday night.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from both games.

