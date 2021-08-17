High school football preview: Mt. Mansfield Cougars

The MMU football team is trying to set simple goals as preseason starts to get going.

“This year we’re going right back to fundamentals,” MMU football head coach. “Blocking, tackling, making sure that everybody has the technique refined heading into the first week of the regular season.”

Players put on pads on Wednesday for the first time since the 2019 season, and Michaud is most excited to see the lineman get to return to their normal position.

“They get a chance to smack some kids, and they’re really looking forward to that,” Michaud said. “I can’t blame them.”

Mt. Mansfield begins its 2021 season on home field for a 1 p.m. clash with BFA-St. Albans on Saturday, Sept. 4.