WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – The Hartford Hurricanes may not be the oldest team in Division I high school football this season, but they now have the playoff experience to put a good team on the field. “I think when it was all said and done we exceeded everybody’s expectations,” said head coach Matt Trombly. “So now that they’re a year older, the expectations are a little bit higher.”

The Hurricanes compiled a 7-3 record last season, but lost in the semifinal game on their home field by only one point to Champlain Valley Union. “It’s in the back of all our minds,” said junior quarterback Brayden Trombly. “It was a really tough game. I didn’t play my best and I’m just looking to play better this year.”

This team has found another reason to have a chip on their shoulder. “The Burlington Free Press just came out with their rankings and they had CVU above us,” said senior lineman/offensive tackle Connor Tierney. “Definitely a talk in the locker room and it’s been getting us going.”

With a smaller senior class and a large junior class, this team should not be looked upon as an easy win following last season’s success. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that are some big playmakers,” said Tierney. “Our line’s really strong. All of our points are really strong. We don’t have any holes or gaps or anything. It’s just a well rounded team.”

But besides Hartford’s on field strengths, what do they say is their greatest attribute? “The comradery definitely,” said Brayden. “We’ve all been playing together since we were in third grade. We all love each other as brothers. We go into the locker room and mess around and listen to music, we go out to lunch together. We do a lot of team bonding stuff.”

Despite rostering 55, the largest the team has been in 15 years according to the Head Coach, the importance of health can not be overstated. “The biggest issue will be staying healthy,” said coach Matt. “Being a small school, we don’t have a real big depth chart. So if we can stay healthy I think we can compete with anybody. But again if we get a couple injuries here and there I think it will be really devastating to what we’re trying to do.”

And so what are they trying to do?

“We’re going all the way,” said Brayden. “I have no doubt in my mind. That’s always the goal for every team but just looking around me with the guys that we got. I have really high hopes for this team.”