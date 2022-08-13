BURLINGTON – It was an incredible night at Centennial Field on Friday when nearly 3,000 fans showed up to support the Vermont Lake Monsters in their push to try to beat the Nashua Silver Knights in the winner-take-all championship game.

The Silver Knights were able to rally in the ninth inning to win the game by a final of 6-5.

How the game got this conclusion:

Lake Monsters sent Champlain Valley Union graduate Ian Parent to the mound in the first inning. He struck out the first batter he faced on a nice fastball. The Silver Knights were able to produce good contact to get runners on the corners with two out, but a pop up to right fielder Jimmy Evans sent Vermont back to the dugout.

Nashua starting pitcher Noah Wachter also cruised through the first two batters but then Evans stepped to the plate and shot an opposite field double to bring the Centennial crowd to life. The next batter, Brian Schaub, lifted a fly ball to dead center that went way back to the wall but was caught by the Silver Knights center fielder Matt D’Amato.

In the top of the second, a lead off single by Nashua’s Will McLean was followed by a walk, and then a beautifully executed bunt to move the runners over. The play could’ve been a lot worse for Vermont though. Parent fielded the ball but was falling as he threw to first but completed the play anyway. The next batter flied but it’s deep enough to score the games’ first run. A cannon throw by Vermont center fielder Kyle Hoog nailed the runner at third to end the inning on a double play.

Bottom of the third with one out and Vermont’s Cooper Kelly roped a single. He should’ve been eliminated on an easy double play ball, but the Nashua defense crumbled and put the Lake Monsters in business with runners on first and second. Then Wachter loaded the bases on walk. The next batter was Shaub, a power threat all season long, and in the seasons’ biggest game, he lifted a high deep drive to center which was overrun by Nashua’s center fielder D’Amato. The ball dropped and the bases cleared to give Vermont a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Nashua put a couple runners on base and then Brady Desardins crushed a single down the line to score a run with two outs. Parent struck out the last batter to strand two.

Top of the fifth and third time through the order for Nashua led to Parent’s struggles. The first batter reached and then a moonshot down the right field line stayed fair and it’s Jack McDermott able to give Nashua the lead. It also ended Parent’s night on the mound. Lake monsters go to the bullpen.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, Vermont was able to load the bases thanks to the wildness of Nashua pitcher Wachter which ends his night. Lake Monsters catcher Connor Bowman came to the plate and put a professional at bat together. He was in an 0-2 hole, but battled back to eventually poke a single through the left side hole on the tenth pitch to give Vermont the 5-4 lead.

Then the pitching began to dominate. Both sides complete scoreless seventh and eighth innings to set up a three outs away from the championship situation for Vermont.

Closer Wyatt Cameron came in to shut the door in the ninth and he was throwing heat. The first batter struck out on just three pitches. But next batter able to jump on a ball and serve it down the right field line for a double. Then McDermott came up and crushed a baseball again over the left field wall to take the lead.

In the bottom of the ninth with one out, Vermont’s Kelly shot a single to the outfield grass and then Tommy Martin lined a shot to right field. Nashua intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases with one out. But Evans popped out and Vermont’s last hope, Schaub, flied out to end the game and the Lake Monsters season.

With the win, Nashua wins its sixth FCBL championship in the 12 year history of the league.

The Lake Monsters will return to Centennial to try and improve on their tremendous regular season in back in May of 2023.