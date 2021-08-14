Lake Monsters start FCBL playoffs with win against Worcester

One win down, three more to go on Vermont’s quest for the Futures League title.

The Lake Monsters poured it on in Saturday night’s semifinal contest against Worcester, and easily handled the Bravehearts 15-2 to take game one of the best-of-three series.

Vermont outfielder Jimmy Evans went 3-for-6 with five RBIs in the offensive explosion, while starting pitcher Billy Oldham held it down on the defensive end with just one run allowed over five innings pitched.

The Lake Monsters have a chance at a series sweep when game two gets underway in Worcester on Sunday night.