Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Middlebury field hockey cruises to 11th NCAA final four

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A trio of first-quarter goals propelled No. 2 Middlebury past No. 9 Kean at Kohn Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers got on the board just 41 seconds in en route to a 4-1 finish and an 11th trip to the final four. Four different scorers contributed to the win, but junior defender Meg Fearey (Sudbury, Mass./ St. Paul’s School (N.H.)) came away with the game winner at the 5:58 mark of the opening frame.

Middlebury dominated the shot totals, out-chancing Kean 17-4 in the contest. The win also marked the Panthers’ 36th in a row at home, and the 10th-straight NCAA Tournament victory.

Middlebury (19-1) will travel to Manheim, Pa. to play Salisbury in the NCAA Semifinals on Saturday, November 23.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog