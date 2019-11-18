Middlebury field hockey cruises to 11th NCAA final four

A trio of first-quarter goals propelled No. 2 Middlebury past No. 9 Kean at Kohn Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers got on the board just 41 seconds in en route to a 4-1 finish and an 11th trip to the final four. Four different scorers contributed to the win, but junior defender Meg Fearey (Sudbury, Mass./ St. Paul’s School (N.H.)) came away with the game winner at the 5:58 mark of the opening frame.

Middlebury dominated the shot totals, out-chancing Kean 17-4 in the contest. The win also marked the Panthers’ 36th in a row at home, and the 10th-straight NCAA Tournament victory.

Middlebury (19-1) will travel to Manheim, Pa. to play Salisbury in the NCAA Semifinals on Saturday, November 23.