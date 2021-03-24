Middlebury girls’ hockey claims D2 championship

The Tigers barely got the edge in a defensive struggle in Wednesday’s state championship clash.

Middlebury stymied a ton of great South Burlington chances at the B.O.R. Ice Arena in Barre, and scored just enough to earn the 2-1 decision to capture its first championship since 2014.

Senior captain Audrey Schnoor fueled the offense for the Tigers in the victory. The defender tallied the first goal of the contest with a knuckle-puck from the point, and then picked up an assist on the game-winner when another point shot banked in off a teammate in front of the net. The lone SBHS goal came from a backdoor tap-in by freshman forward Jordan Larose.