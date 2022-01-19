The Montreal Canadiens have added even more local representation to its leadership.

New Habs general manager and Middlebury alum Kent Hughes was formally introduced to the media at the Bell Centre on Wednesday afternoon, addressing reporters in both French and English.

Geoff Molson, Kent Hughes et Jeff Gorton s'adressent aux médias en direct du Centre Bell.



Geoff Molson, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are addressing the media live from the Bell Centre.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/f01JsZVF28 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 19, 2022

Hughes becomes the 18th GM in Montreal history, and spent the previous 25 as an NHL agent.

A former Middlebury hockey standout, Hughes holds modern-day program records with 140 career assists and 194 career points. He also holds season bests with 48 assists and 63 points, posted during his senior season in 1991-92.

Hughes is a member of the Middlebury Hall of Fame Class of 2020.