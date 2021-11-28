Mikaela Shiffrin claims fifth straight World Cup Slalom victory at Killington

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 46th slalom win and 71st World Cup victory overall. The 26-year-old won her fifth World Cup Slalom at Killington.

After recording her 46th slalom win, Shiffrin now ties Ingemar Stenmark for the most world cup slalom wins.

A sold out crowd of 10 thousand packed the stands at Killington on Saturday and Sunday to catch the former Burke Mountain Academy star in action.

After Saturday’s Giant Slalom races were canceled due to high winds and poor conditions, fans were eager to see Shiffrin in action on Sunday in the Slalom. Shiffrin has won all five Slalom World Cup races at Killington since the Vermont mountain started hosting in 2016.

Entering the second run, Shiffrin trailed Slovakian Petra Vlhova by .20 seconds but kept on track after a small hiccup she picked up the pace. Vlhova also messed up in the same spot as Shiffrin but struggled to bounce-back as quickly.

“This is a really special race for a lot of reasons. The crowd, the atmosphere. I’ve spent so much time on the East Coast it feels a bit like home. Most of my family comes and I’ve had so many memories sharing these amazing races with them” said Shiffrin.

The two-time Olympian also noted that she won’t take skiing on Killington for granted after not being able to do so in 2020. “Last year we didn’t get to come here I missed it a lot. I was starting to feel pressure, I was taking it for granted to have races here and promised I would stop doing that” added Shiffrin.

With Sunday’s victory in Vermont, Shiffrin is now 20 points ahead of Petra Vlhova at the top of the overall World Cup standings at 360.