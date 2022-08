Lake Monsters jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the game, but their pitching can’t hold Nashua off the board. The Silver Knights scatter a couple runs before scoring three runs in the 7th to take the lead. Vermont ties the game in the 9th, but Nashua able to walk it off on a double in the bottom of the inning. This sets up a game winner-take-all game on Friday night at Centennial Field.