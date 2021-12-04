Norwich men’s hockey suffers first loss of the season against Babson

The matchup between two top-ten teams went the way of the Beavers on Saturday.

No. 6 Norwich took the lead three different times throughout the contest, but No. 9 Babson’s Thomas Kramer tallied a natural hat trick in the third period to send the Beavers to a 6-4 decision in Kreitzberg Arena.

Cadets captain Noah Williams led his team with a two-goal night in the loss, while Bryan O’Mara and Isaac Chapman each picked up a goal.

NU fell to 6-1-3 this season following the defeat, while Babson improved to 8-1-2.

Next up, Norwich closes the 2021 slate on the road against Plattsburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.