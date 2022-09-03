PLATTSBURGH, NY – This morning, Plattsburgh State cross country hosted their 40th annual Cardinal Classic, which comes on the 50th anniversary of Title 9, honoring women in sports.

Cardinal alumni were recognized before the first race of the day, and even assisted in the start of the women’s 5-kilometer run.

The all north country races featured six schools in all, including the Saint Lawrence Saints, led by Emma Palumbo, who won the women’s race in a time of 18:51.

The Saints paced eight runners in the top 10 to take home the team win. Only Clarkson’s, Ella Weldy, and Plattsburgh State’s, Aislyn McDonough broke up the front pack.

The men’s race followed the women, with a 6-kilometer trek. In the race, it was a school from from Canton, NY, ran down some of the top spots.

The five of the Saint’s men runners placed in the top seven, led in front by Timothy Boyce, with a time of 19:41.

The Saints dominated overall to pick up the win. They were followed by the Cardinals, who saw Noah Bonesteel and Michael Brockway come in right next to each other at fourth and fifth, respectively.