Our four nominees are ready to be voted on to decide which one is best. The plays are as follows:

Rutland high school quarterback Eli Pockette finds Jonah Basset in the end zone for a diving touchdown.

St. Johnsbury Academy quarterback Quinn Murphy dances in the backfield to elude several defenders to eventually find Caleb Ponti in the end zone for the touchdown.

Norwich University quarterback Mitchell Theal throws a dime to Trevor Chase who goes all out to make the grab for the touchdown.

Vergennes forward Shamus Rooney shows fancy footwork in the corner before sliding the ball perfectly to Elijah Dupry who makes no mistake for the games’ opening goal.

To vote on the best play, vote here.