In our first edition of the play of the week, we nominated four plays from the past week and let fans vote on the best one. This week, the race was won by Champlain Valley Union football in their Week 1 matchup against Middlebury Union. QB Max Distito loft a ball up towards the end zone and it was tipped, but staying with the play was his intended target Alex Provost who came down with the ball for a touchdown.

Next Monday, there will be four more plays to vote on for play of the week.