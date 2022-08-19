VERMONT – The shortage of referees for Vermont sports teams hasn’t improved and now the Vermont Interscholastic Football League (VIFL) has been forced to make schedule changes for the upcoming season.

So far, 14 contests have been rescheduled for the season and the new dates will include some games on Thursday and Saturday nights, while one game will be played on a Sunday afternoon.

According to the VIFL’s scheduler Sean Farrell, there are only 45 officials statewide for the season. Additionally, if any official has a midseason conflict, it could prompt additional games to be rescheduled as well as the possibility of holding games with only four officials.

Below is the full list of rescheduled games:

— Burr and Burton Academy away game at St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Oct. 1 moved to Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

— BBA away game at Mount Anthony on Friday, Oct. 14 moved to Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

— CVU added away game at Exeter, New Hampshire since initial release with a game day of Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

— Essex away game at Seawolves on Friday, Oct. 21 moved to Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

— Rutland home game against BFA-St. Albans on Friday, Oct. 7 moved to Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

— Seawolves away game at Colchester on Friday, Sept. 23 moved to Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

— Bellows Falls home game against Fair Haven on Saturday, Sept. 10 moved to Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

— Fair Haven home game against Lyndon Institute on Friday, Sept. 16 moved to Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

— Lyndon away game at North Country on Friday, Oct. 14 moved to Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

— North Country away game at Spaulding on Friday, Sept. 2 moved to Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

— Spaulding away game at U-32 on Friday. Oct. 21 moved to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

— Mill River home game against Otter Valley on Saturday, Sept. 10 moved to Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m.

— Mill River home game against Newport, New Hampshire on Saturday, Oct. 22 moved to Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

— Springfield away game at Windsor on Friday, Oct. 7 moved to Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.