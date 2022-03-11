Rice Memorial defeated Rutland 45-41 in the Boys’ D1 Basketball Championship game on Thursday evening at Patrick Gym. Rice Memorial were crowned champions for a third straight season.

“From the start, we prided ourselves on being brothers and being a family,” said Rice Memorial player Adam Bilodeau. “Man I’m just so speechless right now it’s such a big moment for me.”

With Sharif Sharif struggling, Bilodeau took on the scoring load. He led Rice Memorial on the scoreboard with 16 points and hit four triples from deep. Despite (2-18) shooting, Sharif was a positive (+4) in the game which was tied for the third highest on the team.

Rutland was hitting on all cylinders right out of the gates. They took a 10-0 lead which included contributions from Trey Davine and Eli Pockette. However, the double-digit lead would be short-lived as Rice’s Bilodeau and Carter Blancherd hit back-back threes to shrink the lead to four. Nevertheless, Rice trailed all game until the fourth quarter. A layup from Sharif put Rice up 37-36 with 3:55 left in the game. From that point forward, Rutland was unable to recapture their early momentum.

“Man, we came a long way,” Bilodeau said. “As a group and personally, we came a long way for a heck of a season. I’m so happy and so blessed to be here right now in this position.”

This was the fourth time that Rutland and Rice have met in the Finals. The last time the two teams played each-other in the championship game was in 2011 when Rice defeated Rutland 55-48. Rice is now 3-1 against Rutland in D1 Boys’ Basketball Finals matchups.