The Purple Knights’ losing streak fell to nine in a row on Saturday afternoon.

Saint Michael’s outscored 20th-ranked Bentley 17-12 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t dig out of a big deficit in a 75-54 inside the Ross Sports Center.

SMC sophomore forward Makayla Blake was the lone double-digit scorer for the home squad with 11 points. She also pulled down five rebounds in the defeat.

Saint Michael’s fell to 3-14 this season, and will return to action hosting Assumption on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.