BURLINGTON – Last football season, didn’t exactly play out how the Seawolves were hoping.

“We got off to a really slow start last season, the first four games were kind of rough,” said senior Evan Knoth.

After their 0-4 start, the team, made up of students from Burlington high school, South Burlington high school and Winooski high school, turned it around winning the next three to make the playoffs. But a loss in the first round to Rutland high school ended their season.

Now the boys are ready to fight. “This is really our revenge tour and we all came out with the momentum and we’ve all talked to each other in group chats saying how we really want to come out and fight from the start this year, and not from week four,” said senior Taysean Metz.

The way last season ended offered the Seawolves a valuable lesson. “What that really showed to them is that we could play with anybody as long as we work hard and play mistake free,” said second-year head coach Chadde Wolf.

The team will be without running back Amari Fraser this season, who graduated, after being last season’s biggest offensive threat. “We didn’t lose much, but we lost one pretty big weapon,” said the Head Coach. “Amari was a great player for us. One of the things that I think he taught us was he hadn’t played for a couple years and he came back and played and he steadily got better and better. That’s what we got to do.”

With a senior core of 14, they are ready to do just that. “We’re here to fight,” said Metz, a slot receiver and free safety. “We’re not going easy this year, we’re coming at everyone’s head and we’re going hard.”

The teams’ drive is sustained by three key components. On the field, “I think I’ve seen the most energy out of this team so far in my four years,” said Knoth, who plays defensive lineman.

Off the field, “I feel like we’ve got a lot of chemistry,” said Metz.

And because many of these boys have known each other so long, “we all have a solid communication with each other,” said Metz. “We’re really good friends, none of us split apart.”

But in terms of the game play, “defensively we’re going to be very good,” said head coach Wolf. “I think offensively we have some pretty good skill people that my job is to get them the ball at the right opportunity and make some big plays.”

With this recipe of energy, chemistry, communication, defense, and timely offense, the Seawolves head into the season with confidence. “We should be able to compete with every single team we play and if that’s all the way to the championship game then that’s great then too,” said Wolf.

But at the end of the day, just working hard to improve together seems to be enough for the Seawolves to be content. “We’re gonna come together as a family, we’re going to win or lose as a family,” said Wolf. “And I think our goal is really to show that we can come from three different communities and form one and be the Seawolves. That’s what we’re trying to do this year.”