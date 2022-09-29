Pitcher of the Year Sean Matson, Reliever of the Year George Goldstein, pitchers Tim Noone and Wyatt Cameron were four out of the seven pitchers chosen to the first-team. Outfielder and fan favorite Jimmy Evans and shortstop Cooper Kelly were also chosen to the first-team. Jackson Kline was picked for the second-team. With the selections, the Lake Monsters and Nashua Silver Knights are tied for having the most players picked for the recognitions.