The Wolves’ rebounded in a big way on day two of the Beech Tournament on Thursday night.

Both teams closed the first period scoreless, but SBHS tallied a pair of goals less than two minutes apart in the second period and skated to a 4-1 win over CVU at Leddy Ice Arena.

SBHS improved to 2-1 this season following the consolation game win, while CVU fell to 1-2.

Next up, the Wolves travel to Middlebury on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. while CVU hits the road to battle Stowe at that same time.