ST. ALBANS – Rugby is alive and well in Vermont. Players coming from all over New England to Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans for the all day tournament on Saturday.

“There’s a variation of laws for rugby, there’s more than one kind, said the events’ organizer Filip Deptula. “This is probably the fastest paced one because it’s only seven minute halves and it’s only seven people.”

Deptula has been planning Vermont’s inaugural 7’s rugby tournament for over a year.

“Fil’s put forward a lot of effort to get the teams and the vendors and the field and all of that stuff ready for today,” said Maria Godleski. “The women’s coach for Burlington Rugby. “So it’s a great day of rugby.”

Fourteen matches were played leading to the men’s and women’s championship matches. Six men’s teams and four women’s teams battled all day to win a tall keg-like trophy.

“What better representation of a championship winning than a trophy from the sponsor. Kind of like lift it over your head a little Stanley Cup-esque,” said Sarah Diaz, taproom manager at Switchback Brewing Company.

And lift it they did, for the men it was the “Granite Stater’s” from New Hampshire and Boston took home the trophy on the women’s side. In true Stanley Cup fashion, each winning team shared a beer out of the trophy, compliments of Burlington Rugby’s Sponsor, Switchback. it’s a partnership that allows the program to compete.

“The money allows us to pay for refs and fields, new jerseys and equipment that we have,” said Godleski. “We’re traveling to Providence and Connecticut and Portland…so it allows us to fund that as well… travel and tournaments.”

Also competing today were Lowell, MA and Newport, RI for the New England Rugby Football Union Championship (NERFU), a stipulation the league had for Vermont being allowed to host the whole tournament. Lowell ran away with the win 38-7.

“It all came down to the championship,” said Lowell’s eight-man, Michael Kierman. “A lot of build up heading into the newport game. We went against them a few times this summer… to finish off with a big win was huge.

Overall, only positives coming out of the day. “I’m really impressed with what Fil put together and what the club is doing. It’s nice to be so close to our home field in Essex and be able to host in Vermont,” said Godleski.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Deptula. “Can’t complain, sunny and 75. It’s a perfect Vermont summer day.”