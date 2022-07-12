In this week’s ‘State of the Green’, General Mountain Man Connor Tobin joins the Morning Brew to discuss the club’s playoff push, as their inaugural season draws to a close.

After a dominant 3-0 victory against the Blackwatch Rush in Albany, the Green are in prime position to snag a wildcard spot in the USL2 playoffs, and Connor couldn’t be more thrilled. “It’s been an amazing year on and off the field for us” he says. “It’s exceeded all of our expectations”.

On Wednesday, the Green play host to Pathfinder FC — and are hosting a special event that Connor believes is the first of its kind for soccer — Labor Night.

“We’re gonna have the Vermont chapter of the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Teachers, and the Vermont State Employees Association, to celebrate the backbones of our community, which is organized labor” Connor says.

Additionally, the Green will be hosting a season send off at the Burlington Beer Company on Flynn Avenue. All fans are welcome to join on Thursday night, and there will even be opportunities to get your gear signed by your favorite player!

To purchase tickets for Vermont Green’s final home games, head on over to vermontgreenfc.com.