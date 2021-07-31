U-32’s Owen Kellington signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates fourth round draft pick and Vermont native Owen Kellington has officially signed with the Bucs. Kellington signed on Saturday just one day shy of the deadline. Kellington signed for a $600,000 bonus.

The Pirates announced on Twitter that the fourth rounder officially signed.

We have officially signed our 4th round selection, RHP Owen Kellington.



Welcome to the Burgh, Owen! pic.twitter.com/KObZnTYQ6y — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 31, 2021

The right-handed pitcher led the U-32 Raiders to the division II state title and also made an appearance for the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Now that Kellington has signed, he joins two other players from the Green Mountain State in the affiliated minor leagues. Kellington is the final Pittsburgh draft pick to sign with the team.