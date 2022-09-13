The US Open of mountain bike racing is returning to Killington Resort for the first time since 2018. Some of the biggest names in the sport will compete for the largest purse the event has ever seen- $80,000.

The event will kickoff on Thursday, September 15 and go through Sunday. Anyone who wants to take in the exciting competition is encouraged to go as it is free. Fans will also have access to the Killington bike park which will be open all weekend and will have views of the events.

But, this event is not just for the pros. In fact, anyone who wants to has the chance to compete against them and try to win part of a $15,000 dollar cash prize during the open class downhill event.

To view the schedule for the weekend, click here.