BURLINGTON – It was a beautiful day for the University of Vermont women’s soccer team’s home opener. The Virtue Field stands were packed as fans wanted to watch the Catamounts take on the number four ranked team in the nation, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The atmosphere felt like a Vermont Green FC playoff game.

It was known going in, this wasn’t going be an easy game for Vermont, not only because the Gamecocks are ranked so high, but also because it was a homecoming for head coach Shelley Smith who used to play for UVM. She was honored pregame.

But, the Cats showed up to start this game. South Carolina failed to produce much offense early on and instead made a few sloppy plays which allowed Vermont to begin on the offensive.

But the Catamounts weren’t able to capitalize and only managed to stay in the game thanks to multiple high-leverage saves from their keeper Erin Murphy. She kept her team alive making six first half saves.

Finally, the Gamecocks were able to strike on a beautiful shot that eluded everyone. It was Cameron Dixon with the tally just over 30 minutes in to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Only a couple of minutes later, Vermont had a chance to counter, but an incredible save by Gamecocks keeper Heather Hinz kept the ball out. That was an important save because it kept the momentum on the South Carolina side.

The second half began and South Carolina kept up the pressure eventually potting their second of the game on a 1 on 1 opportunity off the foot of Samantha Chang.

That goal was enough to guarantee the victory and give the Gamecocks a win 2-0 in their trip to Vermont.

After the game, we spoke with Vermont head coach Kristi Huizenga about the game and South Carolina head coach Smith on returning to Vermont.

“Despite the score I think we played extremely well today, there was a lot to build off of,” said Huizenga. “I think really the challenge going forward is to put in performances like this against our conference opponents consistently.”

“It’s amazing, it’s nostalgic, you know, things have changed but a lot is the same,” said the longtime Gamecocks coach on returning to the state she went to college in. “So it’s neat to come back and represent the state even though I might not be on the side for the catamounts right now, I’m still representative of Vermont. So I have a lot of pride in that. I’ve glad, I’m happy about the fans and the friends that came out, the family. And thank them for welcoming me back home.”

Overall, the game turned out to be a great effort from the Cats considering they were up against a top ranked team. Next up, Vermont will head down to long island university to face the Sharks this Thursday before heading back home for another day game a week from today against Rhode Island.