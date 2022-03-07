UVM Men’s Basketball defeated NJIT 98-59 in the America East Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

“There’s no better place to play than Patrick in my opinion,” said senior forward Ryan Davis. “We’re going to be hard to beat.”

Ben Shungu led the team in scoring with 15 points. Shungu was one of six Catamounts to score in double-digits.

“[We had] six guys in double figures and I thought the bench was really really good tonight,” said UVM head coach John Becker.

UVM will host Binghamton on Wednesday evening for their America East Semifinal matchup. Tipoff is set for 7pm on March 9.