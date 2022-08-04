BURLINGTON – The UVM men’s hockey team announced on Wednesday that the program will host a free hockey summit on September 10.

The first edition of this all-day event is being hosted as an effort to grow the game and it a collaboration with the 2022-2023 season sponsor Handy Toyota.

The focus of the summit is coaching and in a seminar style, it will feature multiple guest speakers with various coaching backgrounds. Two of the more notable speakers with be former Montreal Canadian Head Coach and UVM alum (’95) Dominique Ducharme and Olympic Gold Medalist and UVM alum (’15) Amanda Pelkey. UVM’s men’s Head Coach Todd Woodcroft will also be there. For the full list of speakers, click here.

Each attendee with receive lunch , tickets to UVM hockey games as well as drill pads.

To participate, reach out to rallycatamount@uvm.edu and include your name, level of coaching and the team you are coaching.

The deadline to register is August 19 at 4 p.m.