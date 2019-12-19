UVM men’s hoops falls short to UNC Greensboro

UVM men’s hoops hosted non-conference foe UNC Greensboro on Wednesday night.

The Catamounts and Spartans are both ranked in the Mid-Major top 25.

Greensboro took a five-point lead before the first timeout, The Cats came back to grab a 12-11 lead. At the half, Vermont led UNCG 33-30. The two teams went back and forth throughout the contest down to the final seconds.

With 59 seconds left on the clock tied at 52, Greensboro’s James Dickey beat Daniel Giddens for the layup and the final bucket of the game.

The Spartans pulled past the Catamounts 54-53. Senior forward Anthony Lamb rallied in 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

UVM finished the night with 3-14 in three-pointers at 21.4%.

The Casts continue action at Patrick against Lipscomb on Friday Dec. 20 set for 7 p.m.