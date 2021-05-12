UVM men’s lacrosse coach Chris Feifs confident in faceoff specialist Tommy Burke

The Vermont men’s lacrosse team is scheduled to face No. 3 Maryland in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Catamounts are making its first appearance in the bracket.

If the Cats want to control the ball in the matchup, sophomore faceoff specialist Tommy Burke will have to win many of them.

Tommy won 14 of 20 faceoffs in Vermont’s 15-10 win over UAlbany to claim the America East Title. He currently holds the lead in div. I in faceoffs won with 229. Burke ranks third in faceoff percentage.

Head coach Chris Feifs is confident in Tommy’s ability as the Catamounts prepare for its toughest test yet.

“Tommy will have his hands full. The statistics may lead you in a different direction but don’t kid yourself. They have some of the top faceoff recruits in the country. They have a multiple headed monster there. He’s going to have really really heavy pressure from multiple players who are very battle tested and probably more veteran than him. But, there’s no other guy I would pick to go against that monster than Tommy” said Feifs.

The Catamounts and Terrapins are scheduled to meet on Sunday, May 16 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be airing live on ESPNU.